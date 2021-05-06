During his interview with Sports Illustrated, J.D. Drake spoke about how important the Indie scene is to professional wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

Without the indies, you don’t have anything else. Every large company in the world started because of independent wrestling. Without independent professional wrestling, there is no big time. That’s why it means so much to me. The independents are the grassroots of professional wrestling. It’s where everybody gets their start, it’s where talent is found and it’s where you hone your craft to become as good as you possibly can be. Even the homegrown talent in big promotions, they’re still going to run across independent talent that will shape them and mold them into the superstars they’re going to become. Indie wrestling makes all of this exist.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: SI.