Dictionary.com smells what The Rock is cooking.

The dictionary website announced their largest single update in history today, with more than 15,000 additions, including 650 new words. This update includes one of The Rock’s most popular words – jabroni.

Jabroni is listed as a noun. The top definition reads like this:

“Slang. a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person; loser.”

The examples of use read like this:

“She always has a comeback to own the trolls and jabronis on Twitter. Shut your mouth, you dumb jabroni!”

The second definition looks like this:

“Also called en·hance·ment tal·ent, job·ber. Professional Wrestling. a wrestler whose purpose is to lose matches against headlining wrestlers in order to build up the status and fame of the headliners.”

The following use example was included:

“The man is a legend in the ring—he eats jabronis for breakfast.”

Dictionary.com addressed the “jabroni” addition on Twitter and tagged the former WWE Champion.

“Yes, we put jabroni in the dictionary. We assume @TheRock could smell us cooking up this update the whole time,” they wrote.

The Great One has not publicly commented on the dictionary addition as of this writing.

Rock spoke with Esquire in June 2015 and was asked about the word. He specifically credited WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik with being famous for using the word.

“When I was a kid, it was an inside term that guys would use,” Rock said. “When wrestlers wanted to have a private conversation when fans were present, they would start talking carny because they used to wrestle in carnivals. I thought it was so cool. Jabroni was a word that was always used in the derogatory sense. Oh, this jabroni, that jabroni.

“But the Iron Sheik was famous for saying the word constantly backstage. Jabroni, jabroni, jabroni. Around 1998, I thought, Why can’t I say it on TV? So I started saying it publicly, but the Iron Sheik was known for it.”

Rock also credited The Iron Sheik for the word in his 2014 documentary, The Sheik.

“Now the word jabroni is connected to me,” Rock said (H/T to Newsweek). “When a lot of people think, ‘oh, jabroni, oh, yeah, yeah, it’s The Rock’s word.’ No, no, no, no. It’s not my word. It’s the Iron Sheik’s word.”

Below is the full tweet from Dictionary.com:

Yes, we put jabroni in the dictionary. We assume @TheRock could smell us cooking up this update the whole time. https://t.co/kNdHhsLYrn — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 1, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.