Former AEW star Jack Evans recently joined the Front Row Material podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included Evans picking the now retired Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) as the best wrestler he’s ever shared a ring with. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Tyson Kidd the best wrestler he’s ever been in the ring with:

Wrestling-wise? Probably T.J. Wilson, Tyson Kidd, because he’s one of the best ever. So underrated. That’s probably the best I’ve ever been in the ring with. Just if anything goes wrong, he’s just the ring general of ring generals and like, especially at that time, him and Harry Smith, The British Bulldog’s son Davey Boy Smith Jr., they just watched wrestling non-stop and everything so like, they were like an encyclopedia for wrestling so definitely them, especially Tyson Kidd.

A rib that him and Angelico used to do in AEW:

In AEW, the big rib was… while everyone was at their matches or the TV, whatever, Angelico would sneak in, he’d put a chip in someone’s shoe and if they put their foot in and broke the chip, they had to eat it. So like, little, little things like that.

