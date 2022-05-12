Jack Evans made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss AEW not renewing his contract. He also noted that he felt like he was complacent in the promotion because he had guaranteed money. Here are the highlights:

AEW not renewing his contract:

“It’s one of those things where I don’t really have any bad experiences or anything. Like I said in a follow-up tweet, I understand where they are coming from. I don’t think that I was actually giving added value to the company. It’s just one of those things. Living on that AEW contract was awesome, but it wasn’t a bitter breakup by any stretch of the imagination. I understood where they were coming from.”

Starting to get complacent in AEW:

“I feel like that salary contract made me a little soft. There was a little while where I got a bit plump and I fell off that layoff. I only feel like I started to come back after that layoff, but I think at that point, the company had already made up its mind or whatever. I just kind of got, not lazy in the ring, but lazy outside the ring.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription