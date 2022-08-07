Former AEW star Jack Evans made an appearance on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His experience working in AEW with Tony Khan:

“I really liked it. It was a great experience. Tony was a great boss. The only complaint I could ever make about Tony for sure is, he is like the king of last minute mind changes. That would be my one complaint about him as a boss. But other than that, he was always actually very fair. You always hear the stories about Vince that he has to be the alpha in the room. Tony wasn’t like that. You could go up and talk to him. Obviously, you know he’s the boss, but I mean, he was never like that. When it comes to AEW, it was all pleasant experiences.”

Approaching Khan with ideas:

“He hangs out after the show all the time. He’s extremely approachable. If you wanted to pitch an angle, you could just go right up and pitch it. You don’t have to have a meeting on Tuesday or something like that. He really likes talking about wrestling. I think I’d say the only thing he likes more than wrestling is the Fulham team. I do think Fulham is his true passion, even over AEW to be honest, but he definitely has a real true love for wrestling.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription