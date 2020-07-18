Jack Evans: “Tony Khan Has Continued To Pay Me Despite The Fact I Haven’t Worked A 1/4 Of The Year”

AEW and AAA star Jack Evans responded to a fan on Twitter who hoped that IMPACT Wrestling would sign Evans and his partner Angelico (Lucha Underground) whenever their deals with AEW ends. Evans then reveals that he plans on remaining with AEW, then tags company President Tony Khan and thanks him for continuing to pay him even though they have not worked a good portion of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evans writes, “I’m not trying to diss any other promotion, but #AEW let me do a 4 minute monologue using only First Person Shooter references and not to kiss ass but I am going to, @TonyKhan has continued to pay me despite the fact I haven’t worked a 1/4 of the year. I’m not going anywhere.”
I'm not trying to diss any other promotion, but #AEW let me do a 4 minute monologue using only First Person Shooter references and not to kiss ass but I am going to, @TonyKhan has continued to pay me despite the fact I haven't worked a 1/4 of the year. I'm not going anywhere. https://t.co/JFtNlNiCfk
— Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) July 18, 2020
Evans and Angelico have not appeared on AEW since the March 17th episode of DARK.
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Slammiversary 2020 Results
- Chris Jericho Reportedly The Superstar Upset About Gallows and Anderson Not Signing With AEW
- Rumor: IMPACT Attempting To Bring In Former TNA Names For Next Round Of Tapings
- Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows On Previous Talks With AEW, Say They Regret Re-Signing With WWE, Triple H Throwing Money At Them
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?