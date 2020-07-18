Jack Evans: “Tony Khan Has Continued To Pay Me Despite The Fact I Haven’t Worked A 1/4 Of The Year”

AEW and AAA star Jack Evans responded to a fan on Twitter who hoped that IMPACT Wrestling would sign Evans and his partner Angelico (Lucha Underground) whenever their deals with AEW ends. Evans then reveals that he plans on remaining with AEW, then tags company President Tony Khan and thanks him for continuing to pay him even though they have not worked a good portion of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evans writes, “I’m not trying to diss any other promotion, but #AEW let me do a 4 minute monologue using only First Person Shooter references and not to kiss ass but I am going to, @TonyKhan has continued to pay me despite the fact I haven’t worked a 1/4 of the year. I’m not going anywhere.”

Evans and Angelico have not appeared on AEW since the March 17th episode of DARK.