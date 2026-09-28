Jack Harrop won the 2026 Tournament of Death UK at TNT Extreme Wrestling and Combat Zone Wrestling’s joint event in Liverpool on Sunday. CZW announced the result and shared a photo of Harrop holding the tournament trophy amid the crowd.

The September 27 show closed TNT’s September Weekender at Hangar 34. It brought CZW’s long-running deathmatch tournament format to the UK, with Harrop coming out on top of the field.

CZW credited Eyes of the Fan for the winner’s photograph, which TNT Extreme Wrestling supplied. The image captured Harrop raising the trophy above his head while wrestlers and fans celebrated around him.

Photo: Eyes of the Fan, courtesy of TNT Extreme Wrestling.

Sources: CZW’s winner announcement and TNT Extreme Wrestling’s event post.