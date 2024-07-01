Jack Perry is your new TNT Champion.

The Scapegoat captured the title in a ladder match at this evening’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, a match that also featured Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, El-Phantasmo, Dante Martin, and Lio Rush. Perry took out Briscoe, then climbed the ladder and claimed the championship.

The previous champion, Adam Copeland, had to relinquish the TNT Championship after suffering an injury at AEW Double or Nothing.

