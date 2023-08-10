Jack Perry is still your FTW Champion.

The former Jungle Boy defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam on this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Columbus. RVD put up a great fight and showed that he can still go at 52-years-old. Perry won after hitting the ECW legend with a low-blow (FTW rules), smashing him into a turnbuckle, and school-boying him for the pin. This was Perry’s first defense of the FTW title since winning it from HOOK several weeks ago.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

