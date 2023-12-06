AEW star Jack Perry filed for “Jack Perry” and “Jungle Boy” trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on December 6.

The trademarks are listed for entertainment and clothing purposes. Here are the descriptions:

“Mark For: JUNGLE BOY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.” “Mark For: JACK PERRY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Perry has been off television following his suspension due to his backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In.