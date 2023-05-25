Jack “Jungle Boy” Perry opens up about the Four Pillars of AEW.

The term became the nickname for four of the company’s youngest homegrown talents, which includes Perry, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and current AEW World Champion, MJF. Perry spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Paste Magazine, where he explained how each man is uniquely different from the other but they all share a common goal.

At first, it really didn’t mean a lot to me, I think the whole thing was kind of propaganda by MJF, realistically. It was a way to position himself as the best of the four pillars. And I think that’s why he came up with the phrase. But I do think he was onto something. And then I think, when you look at the four of us, we’re all super different in a lot of ways. But we’re all young, hungry guys, who really try and push what we’re doing every time we’re out there. And I think, you know, in the beginning it wasn’t even a thing, but I never thought “I want to be a ‘pillar’ of this company.” I just wanted to go out there and have the very best matches that I could have, every single time. And I think those three guys are very similar in that respect. And we do it in different ways. But I think that’s a very kind of common goal that we’ve all had from the beginning. And I guess it’s yeah, it’s nice to see people recognize that, you know, just the group of us and what we’re kind of trying to do and help push the company forward and grow with it and whatnot.

Perry would then be asked about any similarities between the pillars ahead of their world title showdown in the Double or Nothing main event.

Honestly, I really don’t particularly like any of the three, like, personally. So no, there’s not really like any sort of group or anything. But that’s what I think is kind of cool about it. It’s like, I think we have these similarities, but we’re also so different, and we’re all kind of really on our own path. But there’s just kind of that common thread. I think it’s gonna be a very interesting match. Just because we are so similar in a lot of ways. And we are also different. I really kind of don’t really even know what to expect out of it.

This Sunday marks the first time the Pillars have faced each other in a 4-way matchup. The latest card for Double or Nothing can be found here.