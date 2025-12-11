Jack Perry pushed through an apparent injury scare during his return to in-ring action at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming.

Perry stepped in for the injured Darby Allin and made his Continental Classic debut against Kazuchika Okada in Wednesday’s Gold League matchup. The moment that raised concern came when Perry launched into a suicide dive toward Okada on the floor.

According to Bryan Alvarez, Perry legitimately tweaked his ankle on the dive. Alvarez noted after the show that Perry continued the match as planned and, early indications suggest, should be “fine.”

This was Perry’s first bout of the tournament, making the setback especially mistimed as he attempts to regain momentum in the AEW singles scene. As of now, there’s no official word on how severe the injury might be or whether it will affect his upcoming tournament dates.

As Winter Is Coming wrapped up, standings shifted again. Okada and Kyle Fletcher now sit atop the Gold League with six points apiece.

Meanwhile, the Blue League remains equally competitive, with Konosuke Takeshita and Claudio Castagnoli holding the lead at six points each.

