Jack Perry has been kidnapped.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the ‘Scapegoat’ attempted to kidnap Daddy Magic.

Perry originally came out and attacked Magic on commentary. He then dragged him out to the parking lot of the MVP Arena in Albany, New York where his ‘Scapegoat’ bus was parked.

As Perry tied Daddy Magic to the back of the bus with a chain and was about to drag him away, Daniel Garcia made the save. Both Garcia and Daddy Magic then tied Perry to the hood of the bus and drove off.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Additionally, CMLL stars Mistico, Hechicero, Atlantis Jr. and Mascara Dorada are returning to All Elite Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Mistico will be appearing on the November 27th episode of Dynamite in Chicago, IL.

Hechicero, Atlantis Jr. and Mascara Dorada have also been announced for the Dynamite TV tapings in Reading, PA on Wednesday night.

