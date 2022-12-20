AEW superstar Jungle Boy Jack Perry responded to a video highlight reel on Twitter that showcased the Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks tag team ladder match from earlier this year, a bout that saw the Bucks dethrone the Express to become two-time AEW tag champions. Perry writes, “This match was overshadowed by what happened immediately after, but it was one of my favorites. Feels like a whole different world now.”

NFL superstar Tight End George Kittle recently joined the Murph and Mac Show where he would be asked about his love of professional wrestling. As the conversation went on the San Francisco 49er would be asked if he would ever be interested in competing in wrestling. He responded, “You never know. I’m open to all opportunities.” Full interview can be found here.