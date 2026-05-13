The fallout from the infamous AEW All In 2023 backstage incident continues to be a defining moment in Jack Perry’s career.

Following the altercation with CM Punk that ultimately led to Punk’s departure from All Elite Wrestling, Perry disappeared from AEW television and eventually resurfaced in New Japan Pro-Wrestling under his darker “Scapegoat” persona before returning to AEW in April 2024.

Appearing on Talk Is Jericho with Chris Jericho (full episode below), Perry opened up about the difficult period and how it ultimately changed his outlook both personally and professionally.

“During the time, it was not nice,” Perry admitted. “It was uncomfortable and scary. That’s why I think I ended up growing a lot because it forced me out of my (comfort zone). I was out for a long time. At that time, it was not something I ever anticipated happening, obviously. I always just imagined what my road would look like. ‘Work hard, do this.’ I never saw something like this.”

Perry said the backlash he received unexpectedly helped him evolve as a performer.

“Now, I’m kind of grateful for it because a huge portion of the wrestling world turned on me, and I had always been wanting to make everybody like me,” he said. “It was kind of holding me back as well because it’s not possible for everyone to like you. I was kind of playing it safe in a lot of ways.”

That realization eventually became liberating for him.

“I realized, at a certain point, ‘Okay, now it’s done.’ There are people now where, they’re never going to like me. When I came to terms with that and realized that it kind of frees me because I don’t have to worry about trying to get this guy to like me, it’s like the shackles were off. I just dove into the deep end at that point. It’s not going to get worse.”

He wasn’t done there.

Perry also discussed how the “Scapegoat” nickname first came about during a conversation with Jericho and how the idea quickly evolved into the character fans eventually saw on television.

“I was at the gym, I remember texting you [Jericho], and you asked how it was going,” Perry recalled. “‘Really, not good,’ and you said, ‘Yeah, you’re the scapegoat.’ As soon as I saw the word, I was like, ‘That’s interesting.’ I didn’t actually know what it was or where it came from.”

After researching the term, Perry said the symbolism behind it immediately resonated with him.

“I looked it up, and it’s an ancient religious thing where once a year, people used to sacrifice a goat to the devil, ‘please forgive us for our sins. Here is a goat.’ I thought it was cool because I was thinking I was the goat, and now I’m sacrificed to pay for the sins of other people. I put the word and imagery and made it this thing.”

Perry also addressed comparisons some fans made between the character and the late Scott Levy.

“It says the main archetype of the goat is Jesus, and I thought it was cool. People thought I was trying to be Raven. I was trying to be Jesus. I think a lot of that is what Raven was doing as well. ‘Let me be Jesus in this form of wrestling with this dark thing around.’ I really got into this thing I was creating.”

The former AEW TNT Champion added that his time in Japan helped him become more natural and less scripted in his promos.

“This allowed me to be me, but also get into this thematic stuff that was going on that felt like it could relate to my real life,” Perry explained. “I got to go to Japan and they don’t say anything, you come back from the match and there is a camera rolling. I watched Gabe Kidd, who is one of my favorite promo guys, he’d come back and be going insane. ‘You can do that?’ It allowed me to come back and not be so in my head about what I was going to say. I just said what I felt. That started the whole thing of ‘What do I want to do?’”