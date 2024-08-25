Jack Perry remains the AEW TNT Champion.

The Scapegoat defeated Darby Allin in a Coffin Match at today’s AEW All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium. The match was short, with Perry dominating most of the match. In the end, he tied Allin’s hands and ankles together.

Afterward, Perry, along with the Young Bucks, came out to try and set Allin a blaze. However, Allin would be saved by his old tag team partner, Sting, who made his first appearance since wrestling his final matchup at Revolution earlier this year.

Full results to All In can be found here.