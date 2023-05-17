Jack Perry talks about shaking the nerves he gets from wrestling in AEW.

The company star and former tag champion spoke about this topic with WhatCulture, where he opened up about his early days tagging with Luchasaurus and how much pressure he felt stepping into the ring with world-class talents like Kenny Omega or the Young Bucks.

I think when I first came in, it was like a huge deal for me like I’m wrestling on TV with these guys who are the best wrestlers in the world. At first, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can hang with these because it’s like a whole new world.’ So it was nice to have a partner there for that. The way our team worked out, I ended up doing 90% of the work all the time anyways, but it was nice to have someone else there with me experiencing that for the first time. Because we were both freaking out, like, ‘Oh my god, we’re about to wrestle The Young Bucks or Kenny, like whatever it was.

Perry reveals that he still gets nervous when wrestling in AEW and even throws up before most of his matches. However, most of his jitters are gone as he now knows he can hang with the best the company has to offer.

Now, I still get nervous. I throw up in a trash can most weeks before I go, but in a way, most of the jitters are gone. I know I can hang in there with all these guys. I know I can do what I’m here to do. So now that that part’s kind of out of the way, I feel more confident in what I’m doing. You know, just trying to improve a little every time. It’s all you can really ask for, but I feel good, and really set and prepared to go out on my own now, kind of make the most of it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)