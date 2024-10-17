Wednesday marked the 41st birthday for Kenny Omega.

Omega, who has been sidelined after undergoing surgery for diverticulitis, hasn’t been seen in AEW since earlier this year.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and The Young Bucks gifted Omega with a special cake that referred to Omega’s diverticulitis.

In a backstage promo, Perry had a message for the birthday boy – “Get well soon, or die. I don’t care.”

In recent weeks, Omega has been training with Kota Ibushi in Japan. Ibushi recently stated that Omega is around 2-3 months away from a return. He did clarify that he’s not entirely sure about the timeframe.