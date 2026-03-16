All Elite Wrestling has a new AEW National Champion.

And he’s a Jungle Boy!

Aft’ match featured Ricochet, the reigning and defending AEW National Champion putting his title on-the-line in the multi-man bout.

When it was all said-and-done, things came down to Perry and Ricochet as the final two. As the two battled on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes, it was Perry who hit Ricochet with a poison-rana to eliminate him.

With the win, Jack Perry is the brand new AEW National Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.