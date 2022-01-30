Jackass star Johnny Knoxville arrived to The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and brought three stars from the movie with him – Jason “Wee-Man” Acuña, Jasper Dolphin and Preston Lacy.
WWE posted this video of the Jackass crew calling everyone out, and Austin Theory tweeted photos of a face-off with Knoxville. Knoxville will be a competitor in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match tonight.
You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party for The Rumble.
Just met this 🤡 #Royalrumble #wwe pic.twitter.com/DkF5yXV8Wc
— Austin White (@austintheory1) January 29, 2022
.@realjknoxville has arrived to #RoyalRumble with the cast of #JackassForever and is calling EVERYONE out! @peacockTV @jackassworld pic.twitter.com/wQtABcah6K
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022
