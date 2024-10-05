An update has surfaced regarding the “injury” that AJ Styles suffered on Friday night.

As noted, AJ Styles suffered a storyline injury during his comeback match on WWE television at the October 4 episode of SmackDown in Nashville, TN.

In an update, WWE broadcast team member Jackie Redmond surfaced on social media on Saturday to give fans the latest on the “injury” to “The Phenomenal One.”

“Coming out of Smackdown last night, I can confirm that AJ Styles suffered a ‘mid foot ligament sprain’ also known as a Lisfranc injury,” Redmond wrote via X. “AJ will have an MRI later this week to determine the severity of the injury.”