John Cena is front and center for another major motion picture.

The former 16-time world champion stars in ‘Jackpot!’ a new feature film that also features Awkwafina, Simu Liu, and is directed by Paul Feig. A trailer for the film has been released, which you can check out below along with a detailed description of the synopsis.

You can’t win if you don’t play. Starring Awkwafina, John Cena and directed by Paul Feig, Jackpot! arrives August 15. In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs. JACKPOT! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe

‘Jackpot!’ is being released by Prime Video and hits theaters August 15th.