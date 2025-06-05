For the second week in a row, WWE EVOLVE history was made.

After the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women’s World Champion was crowned on last week’s show, it was the men’s turn on this week’s episode.

During the WWE EVOLVE on Tubi show this evening, it was Jackson Drake who emerged victorious in a four-way title tilt, which also included Sean Legacy, Keanu Carver and Edris Enofe.

With the win, Jackson Drake is the first-ever WWE EVOLVE World Champion for the men’s division.

Accompanied by his fellow Vanity Project members Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Zayda Steel and Bryce Donovan, Jackson Drake was presented his WWE EVOLVE World Championship title belt by WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans.

