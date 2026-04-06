“The Samoan Werewolf” is gearing up for his second appearance on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

As the road to WrestleMania 42 continues, Jacob Fatu has been making the media rounds to help spread the word about WWE’s biggest annual two-night premium live event.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, the former WWE United States Champion addressed missing out on opportunities in WWE due to the time he had to spend on the shelf due to the injury he suffered in late-2025, his recovery and his ongoing rivalry with Drew McIntyre heading into his second WrestleMania match.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On missing out on opportunities in WWE due to the injury he sustained in late-2025: “I probably missed out on a lot of opportunities, but it is what it is. They say in this business, ‘Things happen, and the show must go on.’ I missed out, but what was I going to do? I couldn’t sit there and dwell. No, none of that.”

On his recovery: “I felt that way [licking his wounds] the first month, but after that, you must learn to keep moving and keep pushing. Instead of the past, you must manifest for the future. I really had to double back and tap in with myself, mentally and physically. I had to remember who ‘The Samoan Werewolf’ Jacob Fatu was at the end of the day.”

On his ongoing rivalry with Drew McIntyre: “It’s where I’m supposed to be. It’s the best fit right now. I’m not with regular people. These are not regular people. These are names that have done huge things in WWE. Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. It’s not overwhelming, but there’s a fan side of me sometimes, a little bit, that feels like, ‘Damn, I’m really here. Tapping in with them.’ It’ll be a good outlet.”

WrestleMania 42, featuring Fatu vs. McIntyre, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.