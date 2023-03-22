Former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu has been announced as the next competitor for the April 8th Battle Riot V matchup.

The Samoan Werewolf will be joining 39 other stars in their attempt to win the annual elimination matchup, which is similar to WWE’s Royal Rumble. Fatu won last year’s Battle Riot, but came up short in his rematch with current world champion, Alexander Hammerstone.

This news comes shortly after MLW revealed that Battle Riot V will air on REELZ on April 25th. Full details can be found in the press release below.