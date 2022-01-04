Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former world champion Jacob Fatu will be taking on Mads Krugger in singles-action at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger for Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Sirens may ring throughout the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as two colossal brawlers clash in a match that promises total destruction.

Since War Chamber CONTRA’s most dangerous soldiers have been on a collision course. Now Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger will finally meet for the first-time-ever in Dallas!

After vanishing for nearly 2 months, Jacob Fatu will finally reemerge at Blood & Thunder. Where was Fatu? How has he changed since the collapse of CONTRA?

Meanwhile, Mads Krugger has been calling out Fatu in propaganda videos demanding a fight with the “Most Dangerous Man on Planet Earth.” Now that becomes a reality as Cesar Duran has signed a match that promises to see two of MLW’s most notorious and dangerous clash.

What happens when Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger collide? Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Mini Abismo Negro

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.