Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that John Hennigan will be defending the MLW National Openweight Championship against Jacob Fatu at the April 6th War Chamber event, which takes place from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Full details, including an update to the card and what other stars are appearing, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling today announced a National Openweight Championship fight: John Hennigan (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

A spectacular dream match has been signed and gold will be on the line as two of MLW’s top fighters clash for the first time ever in MLW.

Having just won the National Openweight Championship, John Hennigan is already seeing action from the roster overloading the inbox of league officials demanding a crack at the newly minted champ. However, one name stood out among all others: Jacob Fatu.

“The High Chief of the Hood” has been making noise about wanting a bout with Hennigan since the “Shaman of Sports Entertainment” returned to MLW earlier this year. Now, league officials have locked in a championship showdown for the two in the Big Apple on April 6.

Will the ferocious Fatu crush Hennigan’s championship reign?

Will Hennigan’s finesse and AZTECA Lucha muchachos Taya Valkyrie and Sam Adonis ensure it is Hennigan celebrating in the Hollywood Hills with the title safely intact after their encounter at MLW War Chamber?

See Fatu vs. Hennigan for the National Openweight Championship LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Real1

Alex Kane

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Jacob Fatu

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Calvin Tankman

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Lio Rush

B3CCA

Billie Starkz

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Delirious

Willie Mack

Sam Adonis

Mandy León

FBI

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

