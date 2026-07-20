Jacob Fatu says he won’t be on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced on Sunday that Fatu is scheduled to face LA Knight on Monday night’s show.

However, the former Bloodline member quickly fired back on social media, questioning Pearce’s authority while claiming he only takes orders from Roman Reigns.

“Who are you to tell me I’m working,” Fatu wrote. “ORDERS FROM THE OTC, UR A** AP.”

Fatu later followed up by stating that he was headed to California rather than Detroit, where this week’s Raw is set to take place at Little Caesars Arena.

“CALI BOUND!!! SORRY TO THE D.”

Whether Fatu is legitimately skipping the show or simply attempting to further his rivalry with LA Knight remains to be seen, as it is currently unclear if he will appear on Monday night’s episode.

In addition to announcing Fatu vs. Knight, Pearce confirmed that Seth Rollins will open Raw following the events of Saturday Night’s Main Event involving Roman Reigns. Pearce also revealed that Chad Gable and Danhausen are scheduled to appear on the show.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE Raw results.