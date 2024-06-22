A new member of The Bloodline has emerged.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by Cody Rhodes battling Solo Sikoa, a match that was ruled a no-contest after Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa interfered to beat the American Nightmare down. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens evened the odds and helped Cody fight off this new version of The Bloodline, but they were not prepared for came next.

Jacob Fatu debuted and ran rampant through Orton, Owens, and Cody. The former MLW Heavyweight Champion showed off his incredible athleticism when he hit Cody with a splash through the announcer’s table.

JACOB MF FATU HAS FUCKING ARRIVED‼️ #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tRd77MomtN — Roman Reigns SZN (@reigns_era) June 22, 2024

Fatu, who revealed he had signed with WWE back in April, stood tall alongside The Bloodline to end the show.

*Fightful Select is now reporting that Fatu made a very good immediate impression within WWE and was very respectful to everyone backstage. One thing the report notes is that Fatu’s past criminal record may prevent him from traveling outside of the United States but considering the number of international PLE’s WWE now does it’s possible that has been sorted out. His record was also a primary reason that he had not been hired in the past. However, the new regime, led by Triple H, have always been interested in Fatu.