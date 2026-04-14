Jacob Fatu loves Solo Sikoa.

Well, he used to.

During an appearance on the Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant podcast, “The Samoan Werewolf” revealed the origins of his “I Love you, Solo” catchphrase early into his WWE run, as well as how he was already signed by WWE when WrestleMania 40 took place.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the origins of the “I love you, Solo” line early into his WWE run: “It’s something that just came up. It just came up right before we walked out. The funny story about that, it was Road Dogg. I seen him in catering the next day. ‘I love you Solo! I love you!’ And I’m thinking, oh, he messing with me. But after a certain time, I was sitting there eating and he walks up, just, ‘Hey man, I don’t know what it was about that. It just stuck with me. I love you Solo.’ Just walks away but you know me, instead of thinking that he messing me, oh, okay, man, I’ma stick to it. I just kept saying it and kept saying it and next thing you know, when the crowd starts coming with it, it was pretty good.”

On how he was already signed by WWE when WrestleMania 40 took place: “Yeah, I was there. WrestleMania 40. WrestleMania 40, pulled up. A lot of people don’t know, a lot of my independent career took off in Philadelphia so to be there, that WrestleMania during that time, it was something special. I got there at WrestleMania, still didn’t know — I was signed already. I just got signed but I didn’t know when I was coming. Day after WrestleMania 40, met everybody, said what’s up. We were at the Hall of Fame, I was sitting in Gorilla (Position). Nobody could see me. I was hooded up. Everybody walking by, and I was tripping out. I seen my brother Solo (Sikoa), I seen my brother Big Jim, see Mr. Yeet Man… I was in there with Roman (Reigns), the Tribal Chief and O.G. Paul Heyman so, to go out there and be a part of that, it was off the rip.”

Jacob Fatu is scheduled to compete against Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.