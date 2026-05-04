The Dungeon.

Since the days of Stu Hart many moons ago, the name has carried a lot of respect within the pro wrestling world.

Natalya and TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) are keeping that legacy alive and running in 2026-and-beyond.

On Monday, the women’s wrestling legend shared a video on social media that shows current WWE Superstars, including Jacob Fatu, Ilja Dragunov, Liv Morgan and B-Fab, discussing the impact of training at ‘The Dungeon.’

“My grandfather built The Dungeon on heart and grit and finding out who could get knocked down and get back up,” Nattie wrote as the caption to the post containing the video on X. “I love being able to carry forward what he started with a new generation.”

Featured below are some excerpts from the video of various WWE performers talking about ‘The Dungeon’:

Liv Morgan: “I feel like when I started coming, that’s when I really noticed improvements in my wrestling and my performances. You know, just practicing something gives you the confidence that you’re doing better, even if you’re not improving yet. You know what I mean? So just me coming here every single week and spending three hours, it’s like old school sh*t. You just get down to work.” Ilja Dragunov: “First of all, the dungeon has a very big place in my heart because after my ACL tear, I definitely was looking out for a place where I can prepare myself for my comeback, and I picked The Dungeon for it because i have a lot of respect for what TJ and Nattie are putting into the business.” Jacob Fatu: “TJ’s just always boosting me up, always just teaching me the right things, but also since Natalya, man, as soon as I’m up in there, she ain’t giving me the superstar treatment or she ain’t giving me none of that just because I’m on TV. She actually pushes me. It’s something that I need.” B-Fab: “Being able to be here and just work on stuff, work on stuff that I’m working on, try new stuff, like just be able to just open myself up, make the ring my canvas, and just paint whatever I want to paint, as well as getting, you know, a good foundation built in, being able to remember things, so many great things we get from coming to the Dungeon.”