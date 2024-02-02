An update on Jacob Fatu.

The former MLW heavyweight champion is now a free agent and free to test the waters in the competitive wrestling market. The news was broken by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and was later confirmed by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net.

JACOB FATU @SAMOANWEREWOLF

If you know then you know . Has been The baddest talented Indy worker on the scene . Its TIME Who will sign him @wwe or @aew ?? He’s been READY . The @SamoanDynasty1 ☝ #LetTheWolfEAT pic.twitter.com/vh5yuBK631 — RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) February 2, 2024

Fatu has been one of the most sought after talents over the last few years. He’s been a mainstay in MLW, but recently branched out and competed for a number of other companies, including an incredible showing at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley event.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Fatu’s status.