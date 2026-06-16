Jacob Fatu is officially part of The Bloodline.

WWE kicked off the June 15 episode of Raw in Baltimore, Maryland with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Jacob Fatu appearing together as a united front, culminating in Reigns formally welcoming Fatu into The Bloodline before the group left actor Eric Andre laid out in the ring.

The segment began with Reigns arriving at the arena alongside Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. As they entered the building, they were joined by Fatu, who extended his hand toward Reigns. The OTC responded with a slap of respect before leading the group to the ring.

After making their entrance, Reigns had Baltimore acknowledge him before turning his attention to his family members. Reigns praised Jey Uso and predicted that “The Right Hand Man” would go on to win the King of the Ring tournament. He then directed the crowd to acknowledge Jimmy Uso as well.

Things became tense when Reigns instructed Fatu to acknowledge The Usos. Fatu refused, grabbing the microphone and making it clear where his loyalty stood.

Fatu said he doesn’t listen to or acknowledge The Usos. He only acknowledges “The OTC” Roman Reigns. Reigns said, “Good.”

Reigns appeared pleased with the response, telling Fatu he didn’t need “yes-men” around him before unveiling a ceremonial box containing the ula fala. Reigns reflected on The Bloodline’s legacy, mentioning family icons such as The Wild Samoans, Yokozuna, Rikishi and Umaga while speaking about the group’s dominance throughout wrestling history.

Reigns then addressed Fatu’s long-standing status as an outsider within the family.

According to Reigns, that chapter was over.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion officially welcomed Fatu into the family business and declared him a member of The Bloodline. While Reigns and Fatu immediately threw up the trademark one-finger salute, The Usos appeared hesitant before eventually doing the same.

As the group exited the ring, they once again crossed paths with actor Eric Andre, who had acknowledged Reigns from ringside earlier in the segment. Andre, who is appearing alongside Reigns in the upcoming Street Fighter film, found himself becoming an unexpected target.

Fatu suddenly grabbed Andre from behind the barricade, dragged him into the ring and delivered a devastating splash. Reigns then ordered another one, and Fatu happily obliged before standing tall with the rest of The Bloodline as the opening segment came to a close.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.