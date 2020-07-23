Jacob Fatu Locked In To MLW Through 2025, Update On Talent Contracts

According to PW Insider, MLW superstar and current world champion Jacob Fatu recently signed a new deal with the promotion that gives them exclusivity over him until 2025. This means that Fatu is prohibited from working with AEW or WWE during that time, unlike some other stars who have been able to branch out and work with multiple companies at once.

The report states that original MLW contracts only stopped wrestlers from working WWE while under contract, but since AEW began MLW has become more strict about signing talents to exclusive contracts. Besides Fatu, Richard Holliday, Salina de la Renta, Middleweight champion Myron Reed, and National Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone have newer contracts with these additions.

Stay tuned.