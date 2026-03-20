“The Samoan Werewolf” is howling his way to the top of WWE.

With all gas.

And zero brakes.

During a recent one-on-one interview with Esteban Ramirez, Jacob Fatu spoke about his spot in WWE and his ongoing rivalry with “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

“It ain’t no building, it ain’t nothing to expect,” Fatu said when asked about the ‘build-up’ to his expected showdown with McIntyre at WrestleMania 42. “As a man, I got a reputation to hold on to. It ain’t even to hold on to, you sit here and you see me smiling and all that, but let’s keep it 100. There’s no buildup, this is the same thing that happened last year. I didn’t even know I had a match last year at WrestleMania, shoutout to Knight. Coming in with this year, this ain’t no buildup. You see me smile but bro, I’m one of the coldest cats, alright? This ain’t just, oh my life was hard, I made it, I’m here, I’m happy. Hell no, it ain’t that easy. Drew’s been here, Drew’s accomplished a whole lot. Drew is a fighter and is one of the baddest men. I get that. But don’t get it twisted man, Jacob Fatu is in that same damn conversation. I got something to hold up. I don’t lose and when I mean that, I’m talking about being one of the baddest cats. This ain’t about wins or losses, alright? Drew is one of the baddest cats. Somebody is going to lose. Let’s keep it 100 man, I want to be so real with this. It’s to the point where the company even knows, you know what I mean? I will get released over this sh*t. They got to feel me on this. If they not feeling this, then I don’t know, I can’t explain nothing else. One of us is going to lose. It for sure in the hell is not going to be me, alright? This isn’t no buildup. Jacob Fatu, Drew’s been here. Drew’s going up, it ain’t got nothing to do with none of that. When you talk about Jacob Fatu, you ain’t gonna talk about me and speak about me, ‘Oh, he’s just one of the cousins. Oh, that’s Roman’s cousin.’ Hell no. When you talk, you gonna remember me for my work and this passion and everything else that I got. When you talk about Drew, it’s just on sight. It’s day by day. It’s exactly how week in and week out has been with me and Drew. This has nothing to do with the title. This has nothing to do with being part of the main event, this ain’t got nothing to do with none of that. This has something to do with the baddest cats.”

Regarding the match itself, Fatu doesn’t feel a battle between himself and McIntyre requires the ‘bells and whistles’ some matches need to stand out from the rest and feel important.

“We don’t need no stipulation on the match, I don’t need to wrestle for no title,” Fatu continued. “Everything that I’m wrestling for, everything that I’m working for — let me reframe that because there’s a difference between a wrestler and a worker and goddamnit man, I’m a straight worker. I’ve been a worker my whole life, even before wrestling, okay? We was out here working people, you know what I mean? It’s just day by day and it’s on sight with it. Other than that, I can’t really speak upon that. Yall been seeing it every week, I ain’t trying to get hot or nothing. I appreciate everything but I just got to call it how I see it. At the end of the day, in this business, it’s either you sink or you float. I ain’t even been here that long but one mistake with Drew, it could just be all the way downhill from here. I work too hard to get here for me and my kids and my family.”

Jacob Fatu goes one-on-one against Drew McIntyre tonight on WWE SmackDown at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC.

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