Jacob Fatu has fans buzzing after a cryptic and intense video surfaced ahead of WWE SmackDown.

WWE’s social media accounts shared footage of Fatu in a heated phone conversation with an unidentified individual.

During the call, Fatu repeatedly said, “I know,” while also adding, “I was different there,” hinting at some kind of past situation or internal conflict.

The segment quickly escalated in intensity, as Fatu was shown flipping over a table in frustration before ending the call.

And then things got even more ominous.

After hanging up, Fatu turned his attention directly to the camera and delivered a chilling message: “after tonight, there ain’t no more nos.”

He followed that up by making it clear his focus is shifting to Roman Reigns, stating that he will see him on Raw.

That’s a bold statement.

Fatu is currently set to challenge Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash later this month.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.