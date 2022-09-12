MLW superstar and former world champion Jacob Fatu recently joined WrestleZone for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including the new side he has been showing himself on television, and how it’s very important to remain true to himself. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he is showing a new side of himself in MLW now:

“You know, man, that’s just me being me. If anybody knows me in the business, they know I’ve always been the same. One thing man, you really try to play that character outside, in real life, it’s really going to get you beat up for real. It’s just being myself, man. That’s it, man. Don’t switch up for nobody because people are gonna love you for who you are.”

On flipping a switch and becoming 100% immersed in his character:

“You see Jacob Fatu off-camera being myself, doing me, but man there’s always a light switch though, right before I walk out there. It’s not just that’s how it’s booked or that’s the gimmick or that’s what we need. No, fuck that. This is 100%, this is what they get, and this is all they gonna get, 110%, especially when I’m walking out there. It’s not just the work, it’s not a gimmick. This is my family, my children, my wife, my legacy, the Samoan Dynasty, everything that I got to hold on my back just to get through and keep that name without riding off of my family members. They gonna get that p+, Jacob Fatu, coming from the gutter, man.”

