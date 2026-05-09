Jacob Fatu recently appeared as a guest on Rosenberg Wrestling for an in-depth interview with WWE personality Peter Rosenberg covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, “The Samoan Werewolf” reflected on his past failed WWE tryout, and how William Regal encouraged him not to give up.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On being told by WWE that he’ll never work for them: “I had a tryout 2015, ’16, and they told me I would never work here because of the mistakes that I made when I was 18 in life. So what I had a tryout, I went to, I was 18, for robbery. Fresh 18. I literally turned 18. My birthday was in March 7th. I got the case in May. So for me to double back on there, I didn’t think I was going to make it. But I just knew it was something. I manifested something. But anyways, I stuck with it. I had to try out. Crazy thing, Shayna Baszler was in that tryout, Shotzi, my boy Royce Keys, Eddie Kingston, there was a lot of us in that tryout. Scotty 2 Hotty was there. But I remember being told no. I just broke down. I was crying, man. I didn’t have anything else to do.”

On how before he could even get to his car, William Regal spoke to him and suggested that Fatu keep going at it: “Right before I was about to hop in the car, the referee come give me, ‘Hey, they want to speak to you.’ I remember Norman Smiley and William Regal. ‘Just stay at it. All right, keep working. We know it’s okay.’ This is William Regal, ‘I’m not saying you will ever work for this company.’ Then he goes, ‘My suggestion is just keep staying at it. Just keep going at it.’”

On his close relationship with Tonga Loa and why the Tongan Death Grip is sacred to him: “Tonga Loa looked out, man. This is why I’m so close with them. It ain’t because they’re Tongan. It ain’t because our dads used to tag. Nah, man, I know these brothers. I know I genuinely love my Tongan brothers. This is why the Tongan Death Grip, it’s not about changing the name. No. I’m getting goosebumps right now because this move is a sacred move. It’s different.”

On how he believes this is the only move that could take Roman Reigns down: “I talked to Talla Tonga. I mean, I’m just happy and I’m thankful I’m able to use this and bring it back because, man, there’s no other move that could have did this with Roman. Let’s be for real. What else? This guy has been F5’d. This guy has been through it all. You got to hit them and this is one thing, if you can’t go against it man. There’s only one thing that’s going to take us down and take us out. That’s anything to do with our bloodline or our family. There’s no other move besides the Tongan Death Grip. I couldn’t have it no other way. No, we’re not changing the name because it wouldn’t be what it is if it’s not the Tongan Death Grip.”

On how he brought this move back to pay homage to Haku: “Shout out to Haku, man. Everything that he has done for us, for the business, also for my father as well. He was actually looking out for my dad. … I was kind of like my dad, in and out. So pops used to wrestle as the Tonga Kid, came in as Tama of the Islander, met up with Haku in Canada. That’s a man that my dad was very scared of, but also respects so much. Haku is the most loving, nicest, such a great grandfather as well. So for us to all be tied in and for me to bring this back out, it’s really to pay homage.”

Jacob Fatu is all gas and no brakes with it, and he collides with “The OTC” Roman Reigns tonight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WWE Backlash 2026, which emanates from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, FL.