As noted, Jacob Fatu joined Stephanie McMahon for an in-depth interview on the “What’s Your Story” podcast.

In addition to the highlights we previously published from the discussion, “The Samoan Werewolf” also shared a story about some blunt advice WWE Hall of Fame legend Michael Hayes gave him before his WWE debut.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On the advice WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes gave him before his WWE debut: “In the words of Michael Hayes, the most famous words ever, which humbled me: ‘Jacob, you need to go out there and wrestle like nobody knows you, because what you did before you got here don’t mean anything. And before you walk out, let me let you know — if you think you’re over, you’re not over.’”

On the ski mask: “When I came in and made my debut, I remember seeing your husband at the debut. I had on a ski mask, protecting kayfabe. Michael Hayes had me in the ski mask during rehearsals, and your husband was like, ‘Jacob, you can take that off.’ I’ve got the ski mask on. I’m on the top rope, I’m talking. And I’m like, ‘Sorry, H, Michael Hayes said keep it on.’”

On Triple H settling it live: “He goes, ‘Hey, watch this. Watch this.’ You know Hunter has the earphones on. So he’s like, ‘Why is Jacob wearing the ski mask, Michael?’ ‘Well, we’ve got a con —’ ‘Hey, they don’t know. Michael, look at Jacob. Do you think that — you even told me they don’t know who this is. Jacob, take the goddamn ski mask off.’ So I took it off, and I’m still standing on the rope like this. ‘Yes, sir.’ So shout out to Michael Hayes, man.”

On whether the lesson stuck: “Trust me, I’m still humble, Hayes. Still humble.”

Also during the interview, Jacob Fatu reflected on an emotional backstage moment with Triple H at WrestleMania and his addiction issues.