The Jake’s Network of Hope charity has issued a statement to Pwinsider regarding its past issues with WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu.

In the statement, which you can read below, it was noted that Fatu “reached out with a heartfelt apology” and the issue has been resolved:

“In May, Jacob Fatu reached out with a heartfelt apology, initiating a meaningful dialogue that allowed us to work together with all parties involved to find solutions and fully resolve the matter. This event aimed to confront the challenging realities of poverty and the immense obstacles to overcoming it. While not everything unfolded perfectly, we are grateful for the awareness raised around diaper need and the substantial costs of providing essential products to families.

We especially want to thank NOW Wrestling for their incredible support. Their commitment to raising awareness, along with their generous donation of 50/50 raffle proceeds from recent events, has been invaluable in advancing our mission to end diaper need. We’re also deeply appreciative of the wrestling organizations and media outlets that helped spotlight this cause, underscoring the importance of addressing poverty and meeting basic needs.

As Jacob Fatu embarks on his WWE journey, we wish him every success and are inspired by the solidarity shown across the wrestling community in support of this critical mission.”

Additionally, Pwinsider is reporting that Fatu reimbursed the charity earlier this year. This came before he signed with WWE.

Pwinsider reached out to original composer Harry Slash for comment. He said,

“I am once again honored to be a remembered and very happy to see the new WWE regime embrace ECW history to help the next generation. I had my issues with the old regime but I am always open to anything that advances ECW’s legacy. Hopefully fan reaction will let those steering the ship now realize that their fans would love to have my old ECW catalogue on streaming platforms the way they did with the WCW tunes.”

