There may be some concern surrounding Jacob Fatu heading into WWE Clash In Italy this weekend.

Fatu was reportedly seen limping following his match against Solo Sikoa at Friday night’s WWE live event in Liverpool, England, which served as the kickoff show for WWE’s ongoing European Summer Tour.

At this point, there is still no confirmation regarding whether the apparent injury is legitimate or simply part of storyline developments.

If it is legitimate, the severity of the situation also remains unclear.

The timing is notable considering Fatu is currently scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash In Italy on May 31 in Turin.

The match is being billed as a high-stakes “Tribal Combat” showdown following the events of WWE Backlash: Tampa earlier this month, where Fatu failed to defeat Reigns in their initial title encounter.

Even after the loss, Fatu has continued making it clear that he remains obsessed with taking everything from “The OTC,” leading to the rematch being signed with added stipulations for this weekend’s premium live event.

For now, fans will be waiting to see if Fatu’s condition impacts the advertised championship bout.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.