Jacob Fatu is reportedly injured.

Fatu wrestled Ben-K at Saturday’s MLW Blood & Thunder tapings in Philadelphia, and word now via Fightful Select is that he suffered an injury in the match. There’s no word yet on how long Fatu might be out of action, but it was noted that he suffered a knee injury in the bout with Ben-K.

Fatu reportedly had several family members in attendance for Saturday’s tapings. You can find spoilers at this link.

Fatu has not commented on the injury as of this writing.

Fatu has been a trending topic on Twitter today with fans looking back at when he attacked a fan at a PCW Ultra event in 2019, due to the same fan taking a kick from PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia at Battle of Los Angeles 2023 this past weekend. You can see both clips below.

The trending topic has led to many fan discussions on WWE possibly signing Fatu and a potential showdown with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Fatu, a one-time former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, is reportedly signed to the company until the beginning of 2025. He debuted with MLW in 2019, and noted in a 2021 interview how he had interest from WWE and AEW, but they came too late as he had already inked a multi-year deal with MLW.

Fatu, who is listed as 30 or 31 years old, is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, and is the son of the legendary wrestler Sam Fatu, known as The Tonga Kid, Tama, and The Samoan Savage. He previously noted that he was inspired to get into pro wrestling after seeing his cousins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, on TV while he was in jail.

Below are the aforementioned tweets:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.