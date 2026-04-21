Jacob Fatu is opening up about a behind-the-scenes moment with Roman Reigns that helped steady him on the biggest stage of them all.

Fatu picked up a major victory on night one of WrestleMania 42, defeating Drew McIntyre in a hard-hitting Unsanctioned Match.

The win marked his second appearance on the grand stage, and his second straight victory.

The night after, on the annual Raw After WrestleMania episode on April 20, Fatu wasted no time making his next move, stepping up to Roman Reigns and making it clear he wants a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Backlash premium live event.

Big moment.

Bigger confidence.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier in a new interview, “The Samoan Werewolf” reflected on the emotions he felt just before walking out for his WrestleMania match—and how Reigns played a key role in helping him stay grounded.

“It was emotional,” Fatu said. “It didn’t hit me until I actually was getting ready to walk out. I’m so nervous. I seen a couple cats on the way. I seen my big Uce, I seen the Tribal Chief roaming range yesterday. Right before I walked out. He still calls me Jake, Jakester, Jakey, you know what I mean.”

Fatu then detailed the advice Reigns gave him in that moment, echoing something close to home.

“So he had to (tell me), you know, ‘hey, man, calm down. Enjoy the moment,’ you know? Something that my wife always tells me,” Fatu said. “But Roman was like, ‘just take it all in,’ and before I went out, man, being ready, having my gear on and locked in, man, just thinking about all the tough times, all the struggle, everything to bring me to this moment right here. I mean, come on, man. I’m very blessed to be in WWE for two years and be 2-0 at WrestleMania right out the gate.”