Jacob Fatu nearly debuted in WWE under a very different name.

The powerhouse member of the Anoa’i family has quickly become a major part of the ongoing Bloodline saga, making his WWE debut on the June 21, 2024 episode of SmackDown. But according to Fatu himself, the company originally had a different identity planned for him.

While speaking with IGN (see video below), Fatu revealed that he was initially set to appear under the name “Caesar Sikoa” before the plan changed shortly before his debut.

“My name was actually supposed to be Caesar Sikoa,” he said.

The former MLW standout then shared how he learned that the name had been scrapped in favor of his real ring name. As it turns out, the change came directly from Triple H shortly before his entrance music was even finalized.

“I was next to Hunter,” he said. “(Triple H) ‘Did you hear your music yet?’ (Jacob Fatu) ‘No, not yet. I don’t even know what my name is going to be.’ He turned around like, ‘You’re going to be Jacob Fatu.’”

That last-minute decision ultimately led to Fatu debuting under the name fans already knew from his run outside WWE.

And just like that, the “Caesar Sikoa” era never happened.