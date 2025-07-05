WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu has released his new rap song “Hello” featuring Rikishi Fatu.

You can check out the official song description below:

Jacob Fatu was destined to make noise in the industry. He had his ups and down but he was able to perservere. He spent years perfecting his craft. Now, he finally gets to show the world how talented he truly is… In the ring, and on the Mic. It’s a Fatu Thang. YADADAMEAN!

Song Credits:

Written by: JACOB FATU, Rikishi Fatu

Produced by: Frank Ware Jr

Additional Vocals: Rikishi Fatu

Recorded at: Off the Top Studios/Rikishi Entertainment, Van Nuys, CA

Mixed by: Frank Ware Jr

Mixing and Mastering Services: Hieranarchy-Studios, Oxnard, CA

Record Label: RIKISHI ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Lawler’s commentary during WWE’s Attitude Era is often remembered as over-the-top, and much of it wouldn’t make it to air today. One of his most infamous phrases — “puppies,” referring to the breasts of WWE Divas — became a recurring part of his broadcasts from 1999 through the early 2010s.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Lawler opened up about the origin of the term, revealing that it actually wasn’t his creation. He credited fellow WWE star Road Dogg for coining the phrase during a promo directed at Sable. He said,

“I wish I could say yes, but I can’t. Road Dogg came out and said during an interview — I’m pretty sure it was to Sable — ‘Hey, let us see your puppies,’ and it got a huge reaction. It just stuck in my mind, and I started using it week after week. So I became the guy most associated with it. But to give proper credit, Road Dogg started it.”

Mick Foley believes ladders are among the most dangerous tools used in wrestling matches.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Hardcore wrestlers of all time, Foley has always emphasized the importance of weighing risk versus reward. Speaking about common weapons in modern wrestling, he singled out ladders as especially hazardous.

Appearing on Maven’s YouTube channel, Foley placed ladders in what he called the “I hate this job” category. He said,

“Take a Powerbomb on a ladder — you line it up perfectly and it still hurts like hell. But if you go across it instead of with it, you might be ending someone’s career. Joey Mercury almost lost his nose. I honestly believe ladders shorten careers. I know fans love the chaos of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches, but there’s just so much happening. Even in the best-case scenario, you’re walking away with bruised elbows and weeks of lingering injuries. Worst-case? You’re done.”

