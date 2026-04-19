Jacob Fatu made a lasting impression on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday night.

During an appearance on ESPN SportsCenter, “The Samoan Werewolf” shared his thoughts on his victory over Drew McIntyre, and gave his predictions for two of the featured matches advertised for tonight’s show.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his victory over Drew McIntyre: “Man, Drew’s just not anybody. That’s somebody. But man, just felt good just to double back. Just felt like I did my family justice throughout the whole weeks and everything. So we’re here right now. I’m on top and Drew’s out.”

On his prediction for Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi: “Brock Lesnar is the beast at the end of the day, then again we can’t underestimate Oba coming through that thing. He’s up and coming, damn near the same size. My pick, I think it’s Brock man. I still think it’s Brock.”

On his prediction for CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns: “I don’t even have to say nothing. He brought us all here, he is the Tribal Chief, he is Roman Reigns, and if we’re talking about the man doing his thing, we’re all going to acknowledge him.”