Kids do the darndest things.

During a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, Jacob Fatu told a story that included an example.

While talking with the Canadian mainstream media outlet, the reigning WWE United States Champion reflected on the time he lost Yokozuna’s WWE Championship title belt backstage, where it was later found at catering near some cookies.

“Yokozuna. I lost his belt backstage,” Fatu said of the time he lost his Uncle’s title as a kid. “I lost his belt, yeah, and Earl Hebner found it. It was by the catering. I was young and I was just running around. That’s crazy you ask that.”

Fatu continued, “I was just thinking about him the other day and when he had won the Royal Rumble. I’m from Sacramento, California, and when he won that Royal Rumble, it happened in Sacramento. So, you know, very special. But, definitely one of that. I lost the belt and man, my dad was like, flicking me in the ear. Like, ‘Man, where the belt at?’ I was a kid. I just remember my uncle wasn’t even tripping. He was just laughing, and I will never forget when Earl came in with the belt, and my uncle was like, ‘See, it’s alright.’ He was like, ‘Where’d you find it?’ And I will never forget what he said. He was like, ‘It was by the cookies and the sodas over there in the catering.’ So, yeah, that’s one of my earliest ones. But, that was actually my favorite time in wrestling. That’s actually how I got introduced to everything. It was around that time.”

Jacob Fatu is scheduled for a Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match tonight on WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, TN. Fatu will square off against Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in a match where the winner takes one of the final two spots in the men’s ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7 in Inglewood, CA.

