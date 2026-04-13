Jacob Fatu is turning heads ahead of WrestleMania weekend.

And not just because of the match he has lined up.

“The Samoan Werewolf” recently revealed a striking new tattoo, giving fans a closer look at fresh ink just days before stepping into one of the biggest bouts of his career at WrestleMania 42.

The new artwork was first spotted during Fatu’s match against Tama Tonga on the April 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, where eagle-eyed viewers noticed updated ink running along the outside of his left arm.

It didn’t take long for more details to surface.

Tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa, known on Instagram as Samoan Mike, later shared a video highlighting the full piece, which wraps around and complements Fatu’s existing “Journey” tattoo.

A new layer added to the story.

Fatu will look to make an even bigger statement in the ring when he faces Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42. The two-night premium live event is set for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.