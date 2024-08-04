Pro wrestling ain’t ballet.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 proved that once again.

At “The Biggest Party of the Summer” on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Jacob Fatu reportedly suffered a leg injury during his involvement in the Bloodline Rules main event for the WWE Universal Championship between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

The injury was acknowledged on the broadcast soon after Fatu did a top-rope splash to Cody through the commentary table on the floor.

During the WWE SummerSlam 2024 post-show press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque shed some more light on the situation.

“I have to mention Jacob Fatu because he’s like a force of nature, and it’s amazing to see him,” he said. “Unfortunately, he got a little banged up in that last match.”

Levesque continued, adding that Logan Paul was also “a little banged up” following his WWE United States Championship loss to LA Knight.

“The only two real — Logan [Paul] is a little banged up, as he should be, and Jacob is a little banged up,” he said. “I’ll see where that nets out here in a little bit. Hopefully, nothing serious. It was bugging him a little bit, the leg so, we will see where he is.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)