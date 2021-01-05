MLW heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu was the latest guest on Armbar Radio to talk about a variety of subjects, including how Jungle Boy spoke to him about AEW, and a conversation he had with William Regal shortly after signing with MLW. Highlights are below.

Says Jungle Boy got in touch with him and said that AEW was trying to contact him:

AEW had tapped in. They came out of nowhere. They came out of nowhere. You know who actually gave me a call was Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy actually gave me a call and said, ‘You know, hey man, they’re trying to get in touch with you.’ That’s my dawg right there. His dad, rest in peace to his father. A good man. Oh man, his dad was a good man.

How William Regal contacted him immediately after he spoke with Jungle Boy:

William Regal had called. Check this sh*t out, William Regal had called the next day. Called the next day and it was too late. They’re just asking how long I was signing and that was it. They’re good people though, but wherever it’s at man. Just leave it up to God’s hands, leave it in God’s hands and just pray it on it and man, just keep grinding. That’s it.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)